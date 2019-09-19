Wild turkey is the talk of Valdosta

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A turkey has been catching people’s attention on the north side of Valdosta.

Drivers have been noticing the female turkey for the past two weeks or so, near the intersection of Inner Perimeter and Bemiss roads.

She’s been spotted at the Friendly Express gas station there, and down the road by the old Valdosta High School on Forrest Street.

People have been posting pictures on social media and offering names for the hen.

Officials at the Lowndes County sheriff’s office say they’ve heard of the turkey sightings, but it’s something to be expected on the edge of town.

