Wilkes logs career day, Seminoles outlast Red Flash, 80-65

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State saw a career-game from Wyatt Wilkes, who finished with 14 points and shot lights out, going 5-of-7 from the floor and 3-for-5 from deep, as the Seminoles won their fourth straight game, this an 80-65 win over the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash.

Wilkes, who entered the day with a previous career high of six points, led all Seminoles in scoring.

It was another slow start to the game for the Seminoles, who didn't log the first points of the game until over two minutes had passed, but once they started, they were hard to stop, shooting over 50% from the floor in the first half and held the Red Flash without points for over four and a half minutes in the opening frame.

However, the Red Flash fought back to close the half, logging quick runs of six and eight points, to make the game within reach for the visitors at the half at 48-36.

It was a similar story for a majority of the second half: FSU was doing enough to hold SFU at bay, but not enough to truly finish them off until the final 10 minutes of the second half, when the Noles held the Red Flash without a field goal for nearly eight minutes (which included holding them without points for 5:35) which created the separation they needed to cruise through the back half of the second frame and ease their way to an 80-65 victory.

The final stats make the two teams look very even, which it felt like throughout, even as the lead for FSU hovered between eight and 10 points, with the exception of two stats: Bench points and shooting percentage.

FSU outscored the St. Francis bench, 42-19, and logged a 47% shooting percentage, compared to the Red Flash's 37%.

SFU's Myles Thompson led all scorers with 23 points, going 9-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-5 from three.

Tyler Stewart (14) and Keith Brxton (13) also logged double digit point totals for the Red Flash.

FSU saw 10-plus point performances from Wilkes, Trent Forrest (13) and Balsa Koprivica.

The Seminoles return to the floor on Monday at 7 p.m. against Chicago State in the second game of their Emerald Coast Classic schedule.