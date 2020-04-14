By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As the summer approaches, the question on most parent's minds are "Will the coronavirus impact my child's summer camp?"

Usually this time of year, parents are registering their kids to spend weeks of fun with other children, away from home. But will that be the case come June of 2020?

WCTV reached out to roughly eight summer camps across the Capital City to see which have decided to keep their doors open and which are still unsure of what their future holds.

Summer camps are essential for working moms like Monica Duque.

She and her husband work year round, and she relies on a summer camp to take care of her four year old son Joshua who has autism.

"Those are the places he likes to go to," she shares. "The people he is used to seeing, so we are a little bit on the worried side of what are we going to do with him over the summer?"

The two summer camps her son usually attends, Trinity and Holy Comforter, are both in conjunction with the private schools. Because schools remain closed, she tells us they have said they are not sure if they will be open.

It has left her researching for alternative options.

"(It is) just worry added worry," she said. "And then over the summer what is the new normal going to look like?"

But Duque says the search for an alternative camp has not been as difficult as she thought.

Camps like ARTS hosted their annual spring break camp, and instead of retreating to their old normal of after school care, they have kept the 'camp-feel' going ever since.

"It is to relieve that stress even from the parents who are at home who can't do their work and their child's school work," shares lead teacher Paige Hyland, "And finding that is too many balls in the air."

In previous years, the camp sees roughly 100 students; this year they do not expect more than 70 campers, in order to follow with CDC guidelines. Hyland shares they just want to continue serving their 5 through 11-year-olds, "We want the kids to know that they matter and we want them to have a place that they can come and kind of shake off all of this that has kind of consumed everyone now, give them a place where they can play, and they can be kids, and color and paint and get dirty and do all of the things you are supposed to do over the summer!"

Another camp, Rotary Youth Camp, also plans on being available for their campers who range in various disabilities and special needs.

Joyce Dove says their campers range in ages 6-21, and that while the children look forward to this every year, so do the parents.

"The situation for them is that they have not had a break in general from this hyper awareness they have to have to make sure they anticipate their children's needs, medicines they have to get. Just having a week where they can concentrate on going to the doctor or sleeping in themselves, it is pretty critical to their life and certainly for their families stability," Dove said.

Bright Future Christian Academy will also be open this summer for infants six-weeks-old to five-years-old.

Similar to ARTS, they are currently taking care of children, staying open until midnight, to take care of those kids whose parents are essential workers way into the late hours of the night.

While these camps are accepting campers, there are modifications to the way they will be operating: They are not allowing parents inside of their facilities, taking temperatures of campers and staff, and separating children by groups of 10.

Terry Price, the Program Administrator with Bright Future Christian Academy shares our health is what is most important, "I think that we take the precautions that need to be taken, I think everything will be fine. And I think that gives the parents comfort-ability of allowing their child to come to a facility."

Hyland says they will do what needs to be done for their community, "We will morph and bend to fill the need that needs to be done, and right now we wanted to be open so that we can let the kids take a breath and let mom and dad take a breath and keep some sense of normalcy going."

Florida State University says that their Rez Camp has not decided if it will be open this summer. Creative Child Learning Center has also told WCTV that they have not come to a finale decision as far as summer camp.

WCTV was not able to get in touch with the Leymone Arts Foundation or the Challenger Center. However, both websites have open registration for this summer.

WCTV also reached out to the City of Tallahassee about their summer camp and have yet to hear back.