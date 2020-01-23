Willie Simmons headlines Peace Up Guns Down Rally for youth

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons and Giving Hope Again held a Peace Up Guns Down Rally at the Walker Ford Community Center.

The event involved singing, dancing, step performances, information booths and special guests. The most important thing the rally did, though, was raise awareness for the different resources in the community and address the local gun violence.

"The inspiration was, witnessing a young man lose his life," said FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons. "And once that happened, I reached out to some of the prominent people in the community that I know and basically said we need to do something."

One of the prominent groups in the community being Giving Hope Again, a community organization that gives back to underprivileged areas. When they heard from coach Simmons, they immediately knew that they needed to be apart of the event.

"Events like this are important to let the community know that there is help," said Giving Hope Again public relations manager Terry Major. "To let people know there is hope and that there are organizers and businesses willing to put a hand forth and again assist in getting help in the areas."

Being a Quincy native, coach Simmons knows the hardships of the region and wants to do his part to help improve it.

"Well, I'm a product of this community, you know so again I think my platform as head coach at Florida A&M is more than just winning football games," said coach Simmons. "It's really to be an inspiration."

As someone with high prestige in the community, coach Simmons wants to help ease the tension between law enforcement officers and the African American community.

"I think it's important to change the narrative with local law enforcement," Simmons goes on to say. "You know they're here to serve us in this community."

Keeping law enforcement involved will help with much needed dialogue according to Simmons. Others in the community seem to agree.

"It will definitely help with what is considered stereotypes," said Major. "Take some of the negative impact off of policeman, take some negative impact off young black men to unite us instead of us looking at each other as enemies."

Coach Simmons hopes that this event will be the beginning of the resurgence of the local youth and can occur annually.