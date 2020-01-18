Willie Simmons joins anti-gun violence effort in Tallahassee

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

A well-known face in the Capital City is making a push to reduce gun violence and give youth a path forward.

Florida A&M Head Football Coach Willie Simmons headlined the first-ever "We Believe in Youth" rally at Walker-Ford Community Center. With the slogan "Peace Up, Guns Down," the event aimed to raise awareness for invaluable community resources.

"That was the inspiration behind today," Simmons said.

"Just to give our young people a chance to just kind of take a load off, relax, have fun, eat, listen to music, but then also get educated a little bit on some of the things we have here but also talk a little bit more about gun violence in our community."

Members of the Tallahassee Police Department were there to help build bonds between TPD and the community as well.

Other groups there provided mental health resources for local youth.