Willie Taggart Jr. announces commitment to FAU

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida High quarterback Willie Taggart, Jr. has announced he has committed to Florida Atlantic.

Proud to say I’m committed to my next four years at @FAU_Football #GoOwls pic.twitter.com/wyXCwTH2i0 — WILLIE TAGGART II (@wtjr_19) January 23, 2020

Taggart follows his father, Willie Taggart, Sr., who was named as FAU's head coach in December.

Taggart, who spent two years with Florida High, accounted for 2,165 passing yards, completing 59.2% of his passes and 20 touchdowns this season. He added 876 yards on 97 carries and 10 rushing scores his senior year.

He helped lead Florida High to their first ever appearance in the state title game, where they fell to Chaminade-Madonna, 35-20.

Taggart is the only quarterback in the of the 2020 commitment class for FAU.