Willie Taggart fired as FSU Football head coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

Nov. 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State University has terminated football coach Willie Taggart according to a release from the school. Longtime Seminole assistant Odell Haggins will serve as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Taggart was hired December 2017 following the departure of Jimbo Fisher. In his 21 games as Head Coach, Taggart compiled a 9-12 record with an 0-5 mark against rivals Miami, Florida and Clemson. The 2018 campaign saw the end of the Seminoles 36 year bowl streak, the longest active in major college football.

“I spoke to Coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know of our decision,” said Athletic Director David Coburn in a University release. “I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change. It was very important to us that the student-athletes know right away.”

“I think very highly of Coach Taggart and wish him well, but in the interest of the university we had no choice but to make a change,” said also Florida State University President John Thrasher. “We will support our student-athletes in every way and do all we can to return to the winning tradition that is Seminole football.”

Coburn says Florida State will begin a national search for a new head coach “immediately.”

