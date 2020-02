Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Willie Wood has died. He was 83.

Wood won five NFL championships with the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi and made the first interception in Super Bowl history.

He rose from undrafted rookie to play safety in eight Pro Bowls.

Longtime friend Robert Schmidt says Wood died of natural causes in Washington.

Wood had suffered from advanced dementia for several years.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.