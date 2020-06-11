Wilson named first-team preseason All-American

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson was named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp.

Awards are not new to the rising senior, who earned All-American honors, was a first-team All-ACC performer and a Bednarik Award semifinalist, despite having season-ending surgery after the ninth game of the year.

The Houston native has 93 tackles, including 13.5 for a loss and 8.5 sacks for his career.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.