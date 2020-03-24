Winnersville Fitness in Valdosta lock up after forced closure

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- As of Tuesday, all gyms, fitness centers and other recreational facilities in Valdosta are required to close for two weeks.

It was made mandatory by the Emergency Management Order issued Tuesday by Lowndes County and the cities of Valdosta, Remerton, Hahira, Lake Park and Dasher.

The local gym owner of Winnersville Fitness in Valdosta, Shawn Eikenberry, says they've implemented several safety precautions in earlier weeks.

They've monitored check-ins to ensure no more than 10 people work out at a time, closed several machines for social distancing, limited class sizes and cleaned equipment diligently.

With the forced closure now, he says Winnersville classes will go online, and some equipment like dumbbells and kettlebells will be available for members to take home.

"We've owned the gym now for two years, and we've finally got to where we were getting comfortable," he said. "And we've had a lot of calls over the last couple of days, people wanting to cancel their memberships and wanting to freeze their memberships. And if that continues to happen, I don't know how, you know, this will turn out. So we're just hoping our members will continue to support us through the next couple weeks."

Unless further notice, facilities are allowed to re-open on April 7.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.