Winnersville gives back before Friday football game

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 26, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Titletown is gearing up for the biggest high school football of the year, but before the teams hit the field, Winnersville is giving back to the community.

On Friday, Lowndes County Schools and Valdosta City Schools will compete in the Winnersville Charity Challenge. Donations will be collected at the two Chick-Fil-A locations, off of North Valdosta Road and on Saint Augustine Road.

Community partners will be at the two locations collecting donations for Hungry at Home. The local non-profit provides weekend meals for kids in the community in need.

Founded by Teresa Parkerson, a retired Lake Park Elementary School teacher, in 2011, she said she knew there was a need for the program after seeing kids at school go hungry over the weekends.

Students are given a backpack on Friday filled with six meals and four snacks to help them, and potentially their siblings, through the weekend.

What started as a program helping about 70 kids at the elementary school has now grown to helping about 600 kids across six counties.

"When these kids come to school hungry, it affects them academically, it affects them behaviorally, and it affects them medically," Parkerson said. "So we felt like this is very important, we feel like we can contribute a great deal to the success these children have in the classroom."

Parkerson said the program relies on community support, volunteers and donations to feed the students.

Both money and non-perishable, and preferrably healthy, food items can be donated.

