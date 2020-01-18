Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast

A winter storm that’s brought snow and sleet to the Midwest and Plains is creating travel headaches after airlines canceled flights and officials shut down major roads.

Tens of millions of Americans are in the path of a massive winter storm. (Source: CNN)

The storm system began moving through the Plains and Midwest on Friday, leading to trouble at airports in Chicago in Kansas City.

It’s expected to spread to the Northeast by Saturday evening.

Blizzard conditions with powerful winds have been reported in some areas.

Officials in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa say blowing snow is making it nearly impossible to see in some areas.

Stretches of highway in the Dakotas and Wyoming have been shut down.

