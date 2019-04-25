Wiregrass students to compete in SkillsUSA National Championships

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Students in Valdosta are going for gold.

More than two dozen students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College are heading to the SkillsUSA National Championship competition.

The competition is a chance for students to show off their talents in everything from cooking to welding.

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit that gets students working with teachers and industry professionals. It's a way to better prepare technical and trade students for their future. There will be thousands of students competing at the national championships, and more than two dozen of them are representing Wiregrass.

Welding student Andrew Francis is one of the Gold Medal Winners at the state competition, and is heading to nationals. Francis welded, shaped and sanded a pirate ship with his own two hands.

Francis said he was inspired to create the ship after watching Pirates of the Caribean with his children. With several moving and ornate pieces, the ship took more than 350 hours to complete.

Francis is an Air Force veteran, serving for more than 14 years.

He said his time in the military had given him the discipline and commitment to succeed as a student. Now his career is sailing in a new direction, and said he's excited for it to continue.

"I have fibromyalgia and I needed to do something. When I was at home my body would hurt, I needed to get out. I like being social, talking with friends actually helps me out," Francis said. "It's been a blast, it's a lot of work but it's fun work."

Francis is heading to Nationals in 'Welding Art Sculpture.' The competition will be held in June in Kentucky.

Francis is the first Wiregrass student to earn a gold medal in Welding Art Sculpture. He said while he's a little nervous, he's excited about competing and feels good about his chances.

This year Wiregrass was also selected as a 2019 National Model of Excellence Chapter for the second year in a row.