Wis. man admits to punching 2-month-old to death while beating child’s mother, police say

Police say a Wisconsin man admitted to punching a 2-month-old baby to death.

Authorities said Kenta Evans is being held on $200,000 bail after admitting to punching a 2-month-old boy to death. (Source: WTMJ/CNN)

He’s now charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

It’s a heartbreaking case for both families involved. Investigators say it all started after 21-year-old Kenta Evans, the baby’s possible father, got into an argument with the baby's mother.

Evans is now behind bars. With his head down and visibly upset, he made his first court appearance Monday.

On June 5, Evans went to see the baby and the baby’s mother, Jessica McNeal, according to the criminal complaint.

Once inside the home, Evans became angry, accusing McNeal of “having other men in the home,” even taking her “cellphone and smashing it against the wall.”

During the argument, McNeal walked away from Evans to her room, where the infant was playing in his pen.

She picked up the infant and asked Evans to leave.

That’s when Evans started punching McNeal “repeatedly with a closed fist … while McNeal continued to hold the infant.”

A family member intervened and noticed the baby was “bleeding from the mouth,” had “multiple knots on the head” and was “barely breathing.”

The 2-month-old was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Evans admitted to the altercation with McNeal and to causing injuries by punching the baby, according to the criminal complaint.

Evans' next court date is June 20. His bail was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2019 WTMJ via CNN. All rights reserved.