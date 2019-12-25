Wisconsin teen inspired to give back after life-changing gift

By: Meghan Reistad | WMTV News

December 18, 2019

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) — NBC15 cameras were rolling as now 14-year-old Kainen Neitzel was surprised with an Action Trackchair, an all-terrain wheelchair, in May 2018.

“I'm just so amazed that he picked me out of so many people that he could pick," said Kainen, referring to the man who generously purchased the chair for him, without wanting any recognition.

A few months prior, Kainen's family had met the man while on vacation in Florida. Kainen was shocked to receive a gift he never imagined.

Now, NBC15 Morning Anchor Meghan Reistad is checking in to see how he is exploring like never before.

Since receiving the chair, he has visited Wisconsin state parks, beaches and explored snow for the first time.

Reistad caught up with the family as they were picking out their Christmas Tree in Waunakee.

"Just being out here in the woods and wilderness. That's what this chair is all about, opening new doors," Kainen's dad Chris Neitzel said. "At a year old, he was diagnosed with CP, cerebral palsy, so he's quadriplegic. It's just that his muscles don't work like yours and mine."

Chris said he and his family hope to give back to someone else someday with a gift like Kainen received. The family has made it a point to let others use the Action Trackchair and has allowed family and friends to use it.

