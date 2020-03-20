With beach shutdowns looming, Big Bend coasts brace for impact

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) -- With beach shutdowns rippling through the Florida panhandle, residents and business owners along the coast are doing their best to sort through an ever-changing situation, knowing the future could be difficult.

The waterfront along St. George Island was buzzing Friday as the sun began to set. Tourists soaking in the sea breeze, despite growing pressure for officials to close off public access.

And with a new statewide order for restaurants to end all dine-in services, the popular beach side restaurant, Blue Parrot, was empty.

Owner Stephen Rash hopes take-out orders will be enough to navigate the next few weeks.

"Obviously, we're in unknown territory so we really don't know what to expect," he said.

Beth Brinkley co-owns Resort Vacation Properties on the island. She says the beaches are still popular right now, and rentals are still getting booked.

She said people fearful of air travel are canceling rentals, only for others to book it soon after. "It's going back and forth like a ping pong ball right now," she said.

Brinkley said the agency is taking measures to keep rentals sanitized. They've removed the owner's linens in each property, replacing them with a standard set. The houses are also getting extra wipe-downs, according to Brinkley.

But some are concerned about the continued flow of tourists. Carabelle resident Debi Jordan doesn't agree with keeping the beaches open.

"We're importing the disease," she said, while also admitting how difficult it will be for local businesses to suffer the consequences.

For her, this isn't the time to take any chances.

"I just wish to god people would listen and think about it harder than they are," she said. "It's just very stressful."

Brinkley thinks the beaches are a vital resource at a time when daily life is stressful as ever.

"I can't see a reason for people not to enjoy the beach," she said. "I think everybody just has to watch themselves, with what they're doing and where they're going."

For now, paradise is anything but care-free.

