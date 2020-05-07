With fans fearing lack of season, Voice of Bucs looking towards new era

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 7, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For many football fans, Thursday has been spent pondering; does our schedule set us up for success? Do we have any good primetime games? Will I even be able to go to any of them?

But for the voice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gene Deckerhoff, the question is a little different.

"Can the Buccaneers do something that no other teams, except the Miami Dolphins in 1972, did?" Deckerhoff said via Zoom call. "Can the Buccaneers win every game on the regular schedule, run the postseason and win the Super Bowl? If they do that they'll match the late Don Shula and those '72 Dolphins."

And while it's a task much easier pondered upon than done, the enthusiasm among the red and pewter faithful goes far beyond the Tom Brady Bandwagon, with defensive stalworths like Jason Pierre-Paul, Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh all returning on the other end of the ball.

"The front four of the Buccaneers I'd put them up against anybody in the league. And they say defense wins championships, go back to 2002, Ryan, Super Bowl XXXVII. You think the offense won that championship? I don't know, we had six interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, the defense had a lot to do with it," Deckerhoff said.

Despite our strange times, it's hard not to imagine the Bucs decade-plus of walking the plank is over, and Deckerhoff is ready to celebrate it, even if he's the only one on deck at Raymond James this fall.

"If there's not a fan in the stands at Raymond James Stadium when Tom Brady throws a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski, I'm gonna say, 'Holy Gronkamole! Holy Gronkamole! Touchdown Tampa Bay!' and it'll be the Tom Brady to Gronkowski thing, I'll be as excited as I would be with 65,000 fans."

