With workplace violence on the rise, Leon County Sheriff's Office dedicates specialty deputy on active shooter training

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- According to the National Security Council, in 2018, workplace assaults resulted in nearly 21,000 injuries and more than 450 deaths.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says, because of a nationwide uptick in workplace violence, they have a designated deputy that specifically teaches active shooter training.

"Due to our society and the workplace violence happening around the country, it's good to have your company and employees trained on this stuff," said Deputy Shade McMillian.

LCSO says the training teaches employees to be aware of their surroundings and to stay vigilant of suspicious activity.

The department's overarching advice; if you see something, you should say something.