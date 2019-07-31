Withlacoochee Quilt Guild gives gift of comfort

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A touch of comfort is now hanging at the Turner Center for the Arts.

The Withlacoochee Quilt Guild kicked off its bi-annual show this week. More than 100 handmade quilts are now on display at the arts center, all of them made by Guild members.

The quilts will be on display for six weeks.

This show has been a tradition for more than 20 years, but it's not the group's only tradition. Members are also keeping the spirit of giving back sewn in to every piece.

"It's something you want to see passed down," said Community Support Chair Carla Goldie. "It's fun to see someone get excited about it, and learning something about it."

The Withlacoochee Quilt Guild is made up of more than 80 members. They meet every week to make, inspire and give back.

The group is making quilts to donate to residents at a nursing home set to open in Cook County next month.

"It's a rewarding feeling that you're giving something to someone that will sit there and cuddle in it, so to speak, and feel loved by it," Goldie said.

The guild has completed 40 quilts to donate. But members said this is just their latest community project, having also made pieces for local women's shelters and neo-natal care.

Members said no matter who they go to, it's always better to give than to receive.

"[We give to] some grandbabies, some niece, some somebody in the family, graduations, weddings, and when you give all them a quilt then you start working on the community," Goldie said.

Every quilt providing a priceless gift of comfort.

The Guild will be presenting the quilts to nursing home staff next month.

The group said they do accept fabric donations for future community projects.