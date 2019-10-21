Woman accused in deadly bus crash to stand trial

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman is set to stand trial this week for DUI manslaughter..

Sarah Walker was arrested after a deadly crash more than five years ago.

Walker is accused of driving drunk back in April 2014 and crashing into a bus carrying the Florida High track team.

The bus driver William "Rusty" Fowler was killed.

Dozens of students were on board that night on the way home from a track meet in Jacksonville. No one else was seriously hurt.

Attorneys selected a jury Monday and testimony is expected to span three days: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

