Woman accused of trying to hit ex-boyfriend with car

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman has been arrested, accused of battering and biting her ex-boyfriend before attempting to hit him with her vehicle.

Clineisha Allen, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and possession of marijuana.

The Tallahassee Police Department says the incident happened at a local apartment on March 14.

The ex-boyfriend claimed the two got into an argument and Allen bit him on the arm and punched him in the face twice with a set of keys. The victim said Allen then got into her vehicle and he stood in front of it to prevent her from leaving with his belongings.

The victim said Allen then drove towards him. In fear of being hit, the victim said he moved out of the way and Allen struck the victim's car, which was parked behind him.

Investigators say the victim's injuries were consistent with his account of the incident.

A warrant was signed for Allen's arrest on April 17 and she was located and taken into custody on Tuesday.

Allen was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.