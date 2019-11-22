Woman arrested after attacking couple with screwdriver in Walmart parking lot, police say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a woman accused of attacking a couple with a screwdriver in a Walmart parking lot on November 3.

Ozana Horel was charged with aggravated assault and battery, police say.

According to TPD, the victim of the assault filled out an online incident report saying they were attacked at the Walmart at 3535 Apalachee Parkway at about 6:10 a.m. on November 3.

The victim told police he and his wife got out of their car and started walking towards the store when Horel started walking their direction, according to the probable cause affidavit. The report says the couple kept walking towards the store, then Horel started hitting the driver side window of their car with the butt of a screwdriver.

The victim reported that he ran over and pushed Horel away from the car, then Horel ran at him and his wife with the pointed end of the screwdriver pointed at them.

According to the affidavit, the victim took Horel to the ground and tried to get the screwdriver out of her hand, but he failed.

Horel got back up then threw the screwdriver at them, the affidavit says. The victim then called 911, and Horel got in her 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and drove away.

The victim described Horel as an older white woman with gray hair. Police searched the tags of the Trailblazer, and saw it belonged to Horel's father.

Investigators interviewed the victim and he provided a statement similar to his online report. He said the suspect was "not right in the head" and was making irrational statements during the entire altercation. He said Horel spat "all over his face" and he was afraid she was going to stab him.

The victim looked at a photo line up at the police station and pointed at a photo of Horel and said he was 85% sure she was the person who assaulted him, the affidavit said.

Police got a copy of the surveillance video from Walmart on November 14. The video appeared to be consistent with the victims' statements.

On November 19, the couple went to the same Walmart and saw Horel there again, wearing the same clothes from the morning she charged at them with a screwdriver. The victims called police and told responding officers Horel was 100% the same person who attacked them on November 3.

Horel denied assaulting anyone at the Walmart, then was arrested by police.

