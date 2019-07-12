Woman arrested after attacking woman with knife

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman has been arrested after attacking a woman with a knife in the parking lot of Governor's Square Mall.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, officers received a call from mall security regarding a disturbance and upon arrival, officials made contact with the parties involved and witnesses.

Officials say the victim informed them that she and another woman were walking across the mall driveway when 22-year-old Jatasia Daniels drove up and began yelling at the victim about obstructing traffic.

TPD says the parties exchanged words before Daniels exited the vehicle and approached the victim with an object in her hand that was later identified as a knife.

Authorities say Daniels struck the victim's face with the blade and then again toward her abdomen, cutting the victim's shirt and leaving a minor cut on her stomach.

Officials say mall security arrived to break up the scene at that time.

TPD says after conducting interviews, Daniels admitted to pulling her knife, saying she did so as self defense when a different knife was pulled first, but officials say there were no other witness statements to corroborate this.

Daniels was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility and is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.