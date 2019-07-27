Woman arrested after standoff with Jackson County Deputies

By WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested 44-year-old Stephanie Bell after a standoff on Lakepoint Road.

On Friday afternoon, JCSO received a call about a person being shot on Lakepoint Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the property owner, William Bass suffering from a gunshot wound. Bass told officials he was trying to get into his camper when someone shot him through the door. Emergency officials then took Bass to a hospital to be treated for his injuries while deputies engaged in a standoff with the suspect in the camper.

JCSO says the suspect, Stephanie Bell, surrendered herself to officials after about an hour. She is being charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and several assault charges. No word on Bass' condition in the hospital yet.