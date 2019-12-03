Woman arrested for driving under the influence in Jackson County

By WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has arrested 48-year-old Rachel Kimbell for driving under the influence.

Last night, Kimbell was driving down Thompson Road, turning onto Fairview Road, being followed by a patrol car. The deputy in pursuit claimed she could not stay in her lane of travel while driving.

After pulling her over, JCSO says alcohol could be smelled from the vehicle and that Kimbell appeared to be very disoriented. When the deputy asked her to get out of the vehicle, she allegedly was unable to walk without holding onto the car for support. After conducting a field sobriety test, the deputy determined she was intoxicated, and placed her under arrest.

Once at the Jackson County Correctional Facility, Kimbell took a breathalyzer test, which deputies indicated she was above the legal limit of 0.08. Kimbell has been booked in the Jackson County Correctional facility to await her first appearance.