Marianna woman arrested for throwing boiling water at relative

January 6, 2020

BASCOM, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Marianna woman was arrested on Sunday after she threw boiling water on a family member, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

The assault took place at a house on Neal's Landing Road. Sonja Smith's relative came over to a family member's home, then a fight started. According to authorities, the fight led to Smith tossing a pot of boiling water on her relative.

Investigators say the victim sustained severe burns on her back, chest, and arms. She was initially taken to the Jackson Hospital Emergency Room, but the sheriff's office tells us she has since been transferred to a burn center in Austell, Georgia.

Deputies report they arrested Smith and are holding her at the Jackson County Correctional Facility. She is facing an aggravated battery with great bodily harm charge.

