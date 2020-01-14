Woman arrested in Thomas Co. elderly exploitation case

By: WALB News Team

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A caretaker was arrested after exploiting an elderly couple out of thousands of dollars, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Resea Ray was arrested Tuesday on two counts of exploitation of the elderly and three counts of felony theft by taking.

An investigation found that over several months, approximately $300,000 was taken from the couple.

The sheriff’s office said Ray was entrusted in caring for the couple.

