Woman arrested in connection to Moultrie 3-month-old's death breaks her silence on the incident

By: Damon Arnold | WALB News10

July 23, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) – One of the women arrested in connection with the death of a 3-month-old breaks her silence on the incident that has gained attention throughout the community.

Police say the infant hit the pavement during a fight between the child's mother and another woman Friday.

"She strong though... she real strong... Karen real strong."

Emotions take over Carneata Clark, as she tries to process a situation that ended with a close friend in jail, and a 3-month-old dead.

26-year-old Karen Harrison was arrested Saturday, July 20th, a day after a violent fight broke out in the parking lot of Thomas Beauty II store in Moultrie.

Police say Harrison dropped her baby boy on the pavement during the incident.

Clarks says there's so much more to the story.

"People on the outside looking in, they don't even know the whole story, you feel me, I feel like--Free Karen, all the way."

On Monday A judge denied bond for Harrison who is facing charges of felony murder, cruelty to children, and affray.

Clark also not walking away unscathed, being charged with providing a false statement and obstruction. She was released on $5000 bond.

Now that Clark is out, she's demanding justice for Harrison and her family.

"If y'all know Karen, she takes care of her kids, y'all know how she feel about her kids, y'all know what she'll do for her kids, y'all know that she is not no bad person."

We reached out to District Attorney Brad Shealy to find out the reasoning behind the felony murder charge.

"Preliminary information indicates that the baby died as a result of medical attention not being sought. and based upon that the warrant was issued for felony murder."

But the biggest question is why wasn't the other woman involved in the fight charged.

Shealy says, more charges could follow.

"No charges at this time, doesn't mean some couldn't come out in the future, based upon the evidence."

Shealy says that a preliminary hearing will be happening soon, followed by a presentment to the grand jury later on down the road.

