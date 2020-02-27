Woman arrested on DUI charge in connection to November fatal crash in Taylor County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 27, 2020

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says it arrested a Mayo woman for DUI manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash on US Highway 19 from November 2019.

Katie Wimberley, 34, was charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. FHP says it arrested her at her home in Mayo Wednesday, around 5:20 p.m., without incident.

She was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

According to FHP investigators, Wimberley drove the wrong way on Highway 19 around 9 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2019. She crashed her Chevy Trax into a Subaru Forester, causing the Subaru to overturn and land on the shoulder of the road. Wimberley's car landed in a median.

The driver of the Subaru was killed in the crash, and the passenger suffered serious injuries. Wimberley also had serious injuries. Both she and the Subaru passenger were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

