Woman arrested in connection to several burglaries, Tallahassee police say

March 23, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested a 32-year-old woman on Saturday for multiple burglary charges.

Police got a call about a suspicious person at a Thomasville Road residence Saturday around 7:53 a.m. According to the department, police quickly found and arrested Jessica Gordon based on the information the witness gave them.

After investigating the area, police established probable cause to arrest Gordon for burglary of a vehicle and two residences.

Police say Gordon drove to a home and broke into a vehicle to steal keys to the home. Gordon entered the home and stole several items, police say. Gordon then broke into the neighbor's home and encountered people inside.

Police say the stolen items were recovered and given back to the owners. Gordon was taken to the Leon County Jail on three burglary charges and a theft charge.

