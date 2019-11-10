Woman brings drugs into prison, faces multiple drug possession charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 10, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – A woman allegedly brings narcotics into a prison facility near Graceville on Saturday morning. Subsequent searches of her vehicle and body lead to the discovery of more drugs.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call from the facility that 32-year-old Nichole Marie Killeen had been detained for bring narcotics into the facility.

Killeen was found to be in possession of 51.3 grams of K2 Spice, a controlled substance, while undergoing the routine search to enter the facility to visit a prisoner.

In a press release, Killeen said in a post-Miranda interview that she received the drugs in the mail and was told to deliver them to the prisoner during visitation.

A following search of Killeen's vehicle led to the discovery of a glass pipe and a package that contained what is allegedly marijuana.

A strip search of Killeen led to the discovery of a small baggie of methamphetamine that were being hidden in her bra.

Killeen claims the bra belonged to her sister and that she didn't know the drugs were in there.

Killeen brought along her 5-year-old child to the visit.

The child was placed in custody of Children and Family Services.

Killeen is now held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting her first appearance.

She faces drug possession and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility charges.