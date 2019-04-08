Woman charged with sending threatening mail to Susan Collins

By: Associated Press

A Maine woman has appeared in court to face federal charges of mailing a threatening letter to the home of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins last year.

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Bangor says 37-year-old Suzanne Muscara, of Burlington, mailed starch to the Republican senator's Bangor home along with a note reading: "AnthRAX!!! HA HA HA!!!" The letter also included a threatening drawing.

Muscara was arrested Friday. The mailing came after Collins cast a key vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and shortly after she received another threatening letter at home.

Muscara appeared in a Bangor court Monday afternoon. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

To read the full affidavit, courtesy of CBS News, click here