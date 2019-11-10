Woman critically hurt after single car crash in Hamilton County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is being treated for critical injuries following an early morning car crash on State Road 6 in Hamilton County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputies responded to the scene on SR-6, just west of SW 69th Blvd., around 1:05 Sunday morning.

44-year-old Cynthia Memminger, of Jasper, Fl, was traveling westbound when for currently unknown reasons ran off the road.

FHP says Memminger over corrected trying to get back on the road, causing her to travel over both lanes of the road, through a ditch, and then into a tree line.

The vehicle hit several large trees, ejecting Memminger from the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly landed on it's roof near the eastbound lane of SR-6 while Memminger landed on the south shoulder in the tree line.

The crash did knock down some power lines.

Memminger was taken to Shands at UF to be treated for her injuries.