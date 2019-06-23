Woman dies after being shot in Valdosta

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 23, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. – An 18-year-old woman who was shot early Saturday morning at a party is now dead.

The shooting happening around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Valdosta Daily Times , the incident stemmed from an argument at a party that was held on North Lee Street.

An argument allegedly broke out, which led to the shooter pulling out a gun and firing. The victim was hit by a bullet.

The coroner confirming later in the day that the victim had passed away from her injuries.

An investigation is now underway.

This is a developing story