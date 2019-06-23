Woman dies after being shot in Valdosta

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
VALDOSTA, Ga. – An 18-year-old woman who was shot early Saturday morning at a party is now dead.
The shooting happening around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to Valdosta Daily Times , the incident stemmed from an argument at a party that was held on North Lee Street.
An argument allegedly broke out, which led to the shooter pulling out a gun and firing. The victim was hit by a bullet.
The coroner confirming later in the day that the victim had passed away from her injuries.
An investigation is now underway.
This is a developing story