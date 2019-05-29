Woman dies from injuries sustained in Valdosta house fire

By: WALB 10 News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) – A Lowndes County woman has died from injuries sustained from a house fire, according to Austin Fiveash, the Lowndes County coroner.

The fire happened at a home on Hope Drive off of James Road in Lowndes County.

Chindel Spriggs died at the South Georgia Medical Center emergency room around 2 p.m.

The victim’s death was ruled accidental because of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, Fiveash said.

Investigators are still working to pinpoint the origin of the fire and foul play is not suspected, the coroner said.

This is a developing story.