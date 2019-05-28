Woman dies in Jackson County residential fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 28, 2019

ALFORD, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Jackson County woman has died in a residential fire according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

JCSO says they responded to a house fire around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 in the 1400 block of Tennessee Street in Alford, Florida.

Officials say Jackson County Fire and Rescue and the Alford Volunteer Fire Department worked to contain the fire into the morning hours of May 24.

Authorities say a search of the home after the fire was put out revealed a family member, Laurie Ann Barrett, had passed away due to smoke inhalation.

Deputies say two other residents of the home were not present at the time of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator says the fire initiated in the attic of the home and there is no signs of foul play.

Authorities are continuing their investigation.