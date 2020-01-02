Woman dies in rollover crash

By WCTV Eyewitness News

December 2, 2019

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 319.

The crash happened at about 9:20pm on New Years Eve. Troopers say 33-year-old Jessica Spears of Crawfordville was heading southbound when her vehicle drove off the roadway onto the east shoulder highway. FHP says the vehicle overturned and hit several trees. Spears was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are investigating as to whether or not other factors, such as alcohol, played a role in the crash.