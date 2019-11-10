Woman faces trespassing charges after breaking into ex-boyfriend's home in Jackson County and busting out windows

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 10, 2019

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla.– A woman faces trespassing and criminal mischief charges after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's home and busting out windows of the home.

According to a press release, Jackson County Sheriff's Office Uniform Patrol Division responded to calls of someone attempting to break into a home on Highway 2, in between Campbellton and Graceville around two on Saturday morning.

44-year-old Tameka Nickole Brown was identified as the person attempting to break in.

Brown is the ex-girlfriend of one of the residents of the home.

Once she entered the home, she was held down by her ex-boyfriend's brother while the other brother called the Sheriff's Office.

The brother left the residence, hoping that Brown would calm down if he was gone.

The brother holding Brown down let her go.

Brown left the home, then proceeded to bust out the windows of the home with a piece of wood.

A responding Deputy says Brown smelled like she had been drinking alcohol.

She was reportedly uncooperative with authorities and was placed under arrest.

Brown is now in custody at the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting her first court appearance.

She faces charges of trespassing in an occupied structure and criminal mischief under $200.

