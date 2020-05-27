Woman killed in rollover crash on Hardaway Highway

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — A woman was killed in a rollover crash on Hardaway Highway in Gadsden County, according to a Gadsden County firefighter.

According to the firefighter, there were three other people in the vehicle at the time of the crash: A man driving the car and two children.

The man got treatment for his injuries in the ambulance on scene, and the children had to be freed from the vehicle, the firefighter said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol online map, the crash happened around noon, near Faircloth and McMillian roads.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.