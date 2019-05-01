Woman living in Tallahassee seeking asylum from Venezuela

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Patricia Alvarez and her teenage daughter are living in Tallahassee, something the mother refers to as "living in limbo," while they seek political asylum.

The pair lived in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas with a view of the city until the situation became too dire to stay.

"It was getting to be the hardest and hardest experience ever," she said.

Around Christmas of 2017, the pair came to Florida's capital city to visit family. It was right around when the world saw first-hand that lethal force was being used against anti-government demonstrators in Venezuela. Alvarez and her family decided it was too dangerous to return.

"It was a really hard year with a lot of protests," she recalled.

Alvarez said there was no clean water and the humanitarian crisis was growing out of control.

"People (are) dying every single day in the hospitals because they don't have medication," she said.

On Tuesday morning, she said she woke to a flurry of excitement as she texted with family back in Venezuela as word of the opposition movement spread.

"We can see that a very positive thing is happening right now," she said. "I can see there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

She said members of the opposition want a peaceful transition of power and a future ripe with free, democratic elections. Alvarez estimated that if acting President Nicolás Maduro is overthrown, it would still be at least a decade before life in Venezuela became functional enough to return because things are in such disarray.

Until then, she said she will continue to support her people from afar by attending rallies at the Florida Capitol in a hat signed by the opposition's second-in-command, Leopoldo Lopez.

"Venezuela has a lot of opportunity if we finally get rid of these people," she said, clarifying she was referring to the Maduro and Chavez regimes.

Alvarez said she is hoping that at some point, America will step in and lend humanitarian aid.