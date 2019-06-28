Florida mom told son, 13, he was dying of cancer; He wasn’t

Ginny Irovando, 36, was sentenced on Tuesday to 26 months for one count of child abuse, contributing to the dependency of a minor and of organized fraud after Irovando falsely told her 13-year-old son he was dying from cancer.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Children and Families learned in November 2017, Irovando was raising money for her son who she told people had terminal cancer when he did not.

Investigators say that she told her son's school staff and the boy's older brother the same and made t-shirts to raise money for the child's funeral.

Irovando also made funeral arrangements for her son.

Records show that the child did not have cancer and had never been diagnosed with cancer.

