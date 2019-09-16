Tallahassee woman sentenced in 2018 vehicle death of Moultrie boy, injured brother

By: Krista Monk | WALB News

September 13, 2019

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) — A Tallahassee woman, who was accused of hitting two Moultrie brothers crossing the road to go to the school bus last year, was sentenced in court Friday, according to District Attorney Brad Shealy.

Monica Cutts was charged in the death of 10-year-old Noah Palmer and for injuring his 7-year-old brother, Dylan Wolfe, in October of last year.

Noah was taken to Macon for treatment but died from his injuries later that day.

On Oct. 25, Noah shoved Dylan out of the way when they were hit. Their mother said she believed Noah sacrificed himself for his brother’s life.

Cutts was charged with running a school bus stop-on, driving with a suspended license, vehicular homicide in the first degree and causing serious bodily injury.

She was later indicted on nine charges.

2 counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree



1 count of meeting or overtaking a school bus



2 counts of reckless driving



2 counts of distracted driving



1 count of serious injury by vehicle

