Woman suffers serious injuries after car hits her on US 90

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a car hit her on U.S. Highway 90 Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened just east of Aenon Church Road a little before 7 a.m. The woman was initially driving a pickup truck traveling east on U.S. 90, then she stopped the truck in the right lane for an unknown reason, FHP says.

When she got out of the truck, a car in the left lane hit her. She was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to get treatment for her non-life threatening injuries, troopers say.

The driver of the car that hit the woman was not hurt.

