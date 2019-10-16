Woman survives after being shot in head in Havana

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 16, 2019

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) -- Police in Havana are investigating a shooting.

One woman is lucky to have only minor injuries.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night, near the intersection of 10th Avenue and 5th Street SE.

A man who lives in that area says he heard six gunshots. He said it was raining at the time and, when he looked outside, he said he saw more than one person running away from the area.

Unlike many in the area, Havana resident Frankie Hollis says she did not hear the gunshots.

Hearing about the shooting frightens her just the same.

She said, "It makes me feel to be more aware and keep my doors locked so I can feel safe because of the escalating crime situation. We never know what might happen."

Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith says two women were giving a man a ride that was coordinated on a chat app.

The man asked to be dropped off on 10th Avenue. Chief Smith says as soon as the car pulled up at a home on the corner of 5th St., gunshots rang out.

Three rounds hit the car, he says, and one hit one of the women in the head.

"Fortunately, she did not sustain serious injury," Chief Smith said.

The chief says the woman was in the front passenger seat working with the driver.

"Just very, very lucky. We're so thankful she wasn't more severely hurt. She was hurt bad enough, but we were very fortunate she wasn't hurt worse," Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith says he's not familiar with the app used. But it was not one of the big name ones, like Uber or Lyft.

The chief said, "When you're doing these shared rides and you're taking advantage of different groups that haul people, pleas be cautious. Be cautious of the driver, be cautious of the passenger, and be careful of your surroundings. In this day in time, it doesn't hurt to be aware of what's going on around you."

Chief Smith says there are a few suspects and says they're from either Havana or Tallahassee. He believes they are 18 or 19 years old.

He says police are following all leads and looking into everything to see how all of this ties together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Havana Police Department.

