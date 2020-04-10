Woman taken to hospital after crashing car on Meridian Road private property

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — An elderly woman was taken to the hospital after she crashed a car on a private property on Meridian Road near De Soto Street Friday afternoon, the Tallahassee Police Department says.

Police say they don't know the extent of the woman's injuries. According to officers, the woman drove through a chain on the residence's driveway, then the car went down the driveway and crashed through the retaining wall.

The call for the crash came in at 11:57 a.m., according to TPD. Officers say the cause of the crash is unknown.

