Woman who recently gave birth recovers from COVID-19, Capital Regional Medical Center says

April 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Capital Regional Medical Center says a woman who recently gave birth and tested positive for COVID-19 was discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus.

The hospital tweeted a video of the patient, Kwanza, being pushed down the hall as healthcare workers gave her a standing ovation.

"We're are so happy for Kwanza's recovery and grateful for our colleagues for #CaringDuringCOVID19. #CareLikeFamily #HealthierTomorrow," the tweet said.

