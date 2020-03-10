WCTV Teacher of the Month: Megan Hayes of Woodville Elementary

By: Hannah Messier | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 6, 2020

Second grade teacher Megan Hayes was selected as WCTV's Teacher of the Month for March!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A special surprise knocked on the door Friday at Woodville Elementary School. Second grade teacher Megan Hayes was selected as WCTV's Teacher of the Month for March!

She won by a landslide, receiving more than 40 votes. Ms. Hayes' science lesson was interrupted as the room erupted into celebration.

It's obvious that the impact Hayes has had on her students goes beyond the books.

"Being that positive influence in their life, it gets me out of bed and wanting to be here every day," Hayes said. "I don't like missing school."

Her students say she is worthy of the award.

"I like when she be so nice to us," second grader Autumn Humphries said. "She always makes me smile."

This is Hayes' first year teaching. The class celebrated her success by indulging in cookies given to the class.

