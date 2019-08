By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE Fla. — Woodville Highway has reopened after the Leon County Sheriff's Office cleared the scene where a pedestrian got hit by a vehicle just north of Oak Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Deputy Dave Teems said the victim was taken to the hospital and they are in stable condition.

