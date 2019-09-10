Woodville residents voice concerns about "super roundabout" project

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's been dubbed a "super" roundabout by Counter Commissioner William Bill Proctor. The Florida Department of Transportation is getting ready to make the next move in a major road project.

The project would turn a portion of South Adams and South Monroe into one-way streets, effectivley creating a traffic loop, or "super roundabout."

Some Woodville residents said they are concerned about the the impact the change would have on travelers and businesses that line the affected roadways.

"I'm not impressed with it at all", resident Patricia Zimmer told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan.

"I just think that they are going to congest traffic," said Wayne Dildy.

The efforts now are said to be for an increase of traffic expected in 25 years.

In a town hall meeting held on Tuesday night at the Woodville Public Library by County Commissioner Bill Procter, he said he thinks the plan is a bad idea.

"It makes no sense. It's going in impose hardship," Proctor said.

The meeting also included a presentation by some of the planners behind the project who said it will help alleviate traffic issues that are expected to come in 25 years.

"(It's to) handle long-term capacity needs along the Woodville Highway Corridor," said Greg Slay, the Executive Director of the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency, which acts as a liaison for the F-DOT.

Residents at the meeting Tuesday were not shy about reacting to the $12 million project.

"Now you're taking people from that street and those people from that street and converting it to one street," said Sue-Ellen Gardiner.

"It seems as if aliens have come form outer space and from some ivory tower, people who don't know, who don't live here will produce a mess," Proctor said.

Proctor included an alternative plan at the meeting, which was created by a local resident and included the widening of the highways and beautifying the streets and sidewalks.

That plan is expected to be presented at the next official meeting on Sept. 16. It is open to the public and will be held at Tallahassee City Hall at 1:30. Concerned Woodville residents are encouraged to attend, said Gardiner.

"We're asking the State of Florida to listen," Proctor said.

Citizens of Woodville are hoping they will.