Serious injuries reported after tree falls on Woodville home

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 19, 2019

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Leon County Sheriff's Office says at least one person has suffered serious injuries after a tree fell on a home in Woodville this morning.

LCSO spokesman Dave Teems says it happened in the 11700 block of Old Woodville Highway off Ace High Stables Road as severe weather was moving through the area.

LCSO is expecting to release more information within the hour.

Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters says there are reports of trees down on two homes along Woodville Highway. Peters did not release any more details. He says his team will be visiting the area later this afternoon to assess the damage.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.